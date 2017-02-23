United Way 2017 iClimb Raises $52,741 for Mental Health

Windsor, ON – The WFCU Arena came alive with the thundering sound of more than 2,000 individuals running the stairs for a good cause. February 22 marked the 8th annual iClimb – one of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County’s signature events – which helps raise funds for local mental health and counselling services.

This year, through sponsorships and pledges to the participants, iClimb raised more than $52,741, 19% higher than last year.

“These funds are seriously needed and very appreciated,“ says Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way. “It is so wonderful to see the community come together to support iClimb year after year in such a big way, that in turn allows United Way to continue to support these vital services in Windsor and Essex County.”

After completing a 1,000-step climb around the lower bowl, students from local elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools, workplace teams, individuals and volunteers found some surprises waiting for them, including escape room puzzles, shadow boxing, laughter yoga, Zumba, Pickle ball and an inflatable obstacle course.

With 2,000 students participating in iClimb, engagement was a key element to the event’s success. The hashtag #WhyIClimb and original Snap Chat filter elicited personal and inspirational stories from the climbers and connected them to the mission of the event. Visit United Way’s Facebook page to catch up on all the fun.

United Way’s Counselling and Supports strategy, which helped 1,526 people last year, aims to ensure everyone in Windsor-Essex County knows where to go for counselling, and is able to get the help they need without having to wait or pay more than they can afford. With United Way’s support, 12-week wait times have been eliminated and walk-in clinics are available in Windsor and Essex County.

LEARN MORE about United Way’s IMPACT:

weareunited.com/Results

Kevin’s story: After a serious motorcycle accident, Kevin was struggling not only physically but mentally. His family doctor recommended a visit to a United Way-supported Walk-In Counselling Clinic in the County. “That,” says Kevin, “was the turning point of my recovery.”

