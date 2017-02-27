REVEAL – 2017 St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Graphic Design Show

On Friday March 10th, 2017, the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts will be holding its annual Graphic Design show which showcases the design talent of the graduating class. This year’s show is titled REVEAL and is a coming together of Graphic Design graduate students, to brand, advertise, and work as a team to create a graduate show. Our show is a display of all our hard work over the 3 years.

The event is open to anyone and everyone who has an interest in graphic design, art and people.

For more information, please visit the REVEAL event page on Facebook.

What: REVEAL – Graphic Design Show

Where: St. Clair College Centre for the Arts 201 Riverside Dr W, Windsor, Ontario N9A 5K4

Room: Skyline Room B

Time: 5pm-9pm

Cost: No cost