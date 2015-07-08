Retiring in Windsor-Essex? Here’s Why You Should

Windsor-Essex tends to get a bad rap when it comes to the general perception of our region. We’ve been called the “Sin City of the North”, “Unemployment Capital of Canada” and a variety of other rather negative terms which don’t accurately reflect our community.

While reviewing all the negative stories about Windsor lately, I thought it might be time to try to shift the tide and speak positively about our great city and region.

Here’s a few reasons why Windsor-Essex is a fantastic place for you to consider in your retirement planning.

1. Lower cost of living – Despite Windsor’s booming housing market, the cost of living in here is significantly lower than the rest of the country. When considering your expenses in retirement, cost of living is one of the most important factors. Why not live in a region with a ton of great housing options as well as retirement communities.

2. Plenty of fun things to do – Lately, I’ve found that Windsor has been hosting a ton of fantastic small and large events which make summertime in the Automotive Capital of Canada very enjoyable. From wine and food events like Fork & Cork at the riverfront plaza to big-name concerts at Caesars Windsor. Even smaller events like the Walkerville Night Market and day-tours at our world-class wineries will keep you busy throughout the year.

3. Detroit is just a stone’s throw away – Detroit has a similar rep to Windsor’s and perhaps even worse but what’s better than spending your retirement in a city that has quick access to tons of historical venues, sporting events and an International airport? Border traffic hasn’t been an issue as often as has been reported so as long as you cross prepared, you’ll be fine.

4. Everything is within reach – Whether you live downtown or out in the county, everything is accessible. Windsor rarely has traffic backups and you can get from one end of town to the other within 20 minutes. What other city offers you short travels from one end to the other? Who has time to wait for traffic? No one. Living in Windsor gives you the time and freedom to do the things you want, when you want.