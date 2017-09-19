Harrow & Colchester Chamber of Commerce – Partners in Progress Series IV – Marketing

Harrow and Colchester Chamber of Commerce presents “PARTNERS IN PROGRESS Series IV” – MARKETING with guest speakers Sebastian Agosta, Web Design Specialist and Cierra Bray, Social Media Expert.

On Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards, the Harrow-Colchester Chamber of Commerce presents the fourth in a series of “Partners in Progress” events with keynote speakers Sebastian Agosta and Cierra Bray.

Sebastian is a digital marketer, web developer and WordPress wizard who partners with small to medium sized businesses to grow their online presence through inventive digital marketing strategies. Sebastian has over 10 years of experience working as a digital marketer in Windsor-Essex and is a Computer Programmer Analyst.

Cierra is powered by purpose and coffee, she is an entrepreneurship advocate, curator of events, community catalyst and the founder of a social media and event planning company called CGal Media. Her client’s success is based on storytelling, authenticity and genuine content creation! She believes that every client has a story and it’s her job to share it with the world.

Chamber President, Jill Marontate would like to emphasize the importance of promoting all businesses in our community from the farm to the storefront, large or small and service, wholesale or retail. We need to market our community to the world as we have a hidden gem here and it’s time to promote our businesses in the digital world.

Partners in Progress will take place at Cooper’s Hawk Vinyards on Sept. 28th starting at 6:30.Dinner will include bread, salad, herb roasted chicken, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables, desserts, tea and coffee. Cost $25.00. Both wine and cash bar are available at your cost.

Seating is limited and an early sell out is expected. Please RSVP to Jill Marontate at jillmarontate@gmail.com by Sept. 21st.