Guthrie Optometry Celebrates 5 Years of Eye Care in Windsor

Dr. Tim Guthrie, an optometrist who provides comprehensive eye exams for the entire family, celebrated his 5th year in business last month. Located on Riverside Drive in the Riverside Medical Centre, Guthrie Optometry uses the latest technology to diagnose and monitor various eye diseases.

Dr. Guthrie started his practice here in Windsor 5 years ago after spending 15 years practicing optometry in the United States. He cites his desire to have a more personalized experience with his patients as his primary reason for starting the practice in the city.

“After practicing for almost 15 years in the United States, I wanted a more personal experience with my patients.” said Guthrie.

“We have a solid practice of loyal patients because we have built relationships with them. Learning about a patients job, hobbies, health or family is not only enjoyable for us, but also provides us information we use to recommend the best eye wear products, health recommendations or care plans that are specific to each patient.”

5 years later, Dr. Guthrie and his team have built their practice around that philosophy and have had tremendous success. Not only do they provide eye care and eye exams, they also offer full-service optical with a wide range of stylish and affordable frames and lenses from name brands such as: Kate Spade, Jimmy Choo, Kliik and Ray-Ban.

Community Involvement

Giving back to the community is also an important part of the Guthrie Optometry mission. Dr. Guthrie is an active member of the board of directors for Transition to Betterness (T2B), a charity that supports patients and family members impacted by life-altering illnesses. Most recently he has been nominated to the parish council of St. John Vianney Church in Riverside. Dr. Guthrie also participated in a mission trip to Ghana with his wife Robin, who also works at the practice, to provide free eye exams and glasses to the under served people of Africa.

“We extremely pleased with the growth of our practice and grateful to all our wonderful patients who trust us with their ocular health and eye wear needs. Here’s to another 5 years!”

Guthrie Optometry

7875 Riverside Dr. East in Windsor, Ontario.

519-945-8000

http://www.guthrieoptometry.com