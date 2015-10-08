Written by Lynn Dobson, The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood is a wonderfully funny spoof on the traditional tale that features bumbling merry men with wooden spoons for swords, an egotistical Robin Hood, a lovely skin condition obsessed Lady Marian and an entire cast of delightful characters that will have the entire family in stitches!

This November come take a hysterical trip through the woods of Sherwood Forest and watch as our model good-guy, Robin Hood, discovers that even heroes have a few important life lessons to learn.

Tickets for the show are on sale now! Visit Windsor Life Centre to purchase online or call 519-972-5386. Show times are 7pm November 13-14 and 20 -21. A matinee show will be held on November 22nd at 3pm.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be given to support the Windsor Life Centre, a non-profit organization located in Windsor. WLC operates a 12 month recovery centre for women struggling with drug and alcohol addictions.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.