This year the gules and goblins come out on the weekend and what better night to celebrate Halloween than on a Saturday night! As we do most year’s (we didn’t do it in 2014), we’re making a list of some of the best places (some kid friendly, some not) to spend your Halloween 2015 int he Windsor area.

If you know of any other fun Halloween events this year, please contact us and we’ll add it to the list!

Event: Scarehouse Windsor

Date/Time: Daily October 22nd – 31st – 7:00pm to 12:00am

The annual Windsor Scarehouse is back! Walk the three floors of terror this year at 576 Ouellette Avenue. For more information visit their website or call 519-981-EVIL (3845).

Event: Thiessen Haunted Barn

Date/Time: Every Friday/Saturday in October from dusk – 10:00pm

Tickets are $12 for the Haunted Barn and $8 for the Corn Maze, or $16 for the Combo Pack for access to both. This event is appropriate for children aged 12 and up with parental discretion advised. Don’t get spooked! Read the disclaimer on their website here.

Event: Walkerville Trick-or-Treat

Date/Time: Saturday October 31st from 12:00pm- 3:00pm

Get your trick-or-treating started early in Walkerville. Trick-or-treat your way through various Walkerville stores, shops and businesses. A list of participating stores will be updated on the Facebook event page soon!

Event: 19th Annual Horror Hedge Maze

Date/Time: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October starting October 16th

Halloween activities continue at Colasanti’s in Kingsville. For the 19th year, they’ll be putting on their Horror Hedge Maze as well as various other activities such as the Haunted Greenhouse. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to two local high-school drama departments! Learn more: http://www.colasanti.com/event/2015-haunted-greenhouse-horror-hedgemaze/