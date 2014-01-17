One of Ontario’s largest wedding shows takes place this weekend at the Caboto Club of Windsor. In its 28th year of production this show is one of the longest established wedding shows in Canada.

Over 200 businesses in the Windsor Essex and Chatham-Kent Regions participate annually and with the average wedding now costing $28,000.00 the show will stimulate wedding planning buying decisions that will drive over $18,000,000 into the local economy.

The Wedding Extravaganza Show has seen over 22000 couples pass thru the doors of the show since 1988 and has assisted these couples to plan their wedding with ease. The Wedding Extravaganza Show also is a welcoming environment for same sex couples to plan their wedding with vendors who specialize in diverse wedding planning displaying a sign in their booths to be easily identified by same sex couples.

The Wedding Extravaganza Show has played an instrumental role to ensure that businesses meet engaged couples and has helped grow many mom and pop businesses in the area to store front locations.

For more information check the official website at www.weddingshows.com or contact the show producer Nancy Campana at 519-978-0676