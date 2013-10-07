*Please click here for a list of 2015 Halloween Fun & Events!

We’re late! Ok, not really that late, but we apologize for not having this list up earlier. We LOVE Halloween here at Info Windsor and we can’t wait to attend all the fun events and activities this great city has to offer. As we do every year, we’ve created the list of fun 2013 Halloween events. As always, if you know of any other fun Halloween events in the Windsor Ontario area this year, please contact us and we’ll add it to the list! Looking forward to seeing everyone out and about! Have a safe and fun Halloween 2013!

Event: Scarehouse Windsor

Date/Time: Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 23-26, 27-31 – 7:00pm to 12:00am

The people who brought you the October 5th Zombie Run are welcoming you to the Scarehouse! One of Windsor’s annual Halloween haunted houses is bigger and better this year than ever before. Visit their website for more info or call (519) 791-1492.

Event: Pumpkin Party

Date/Time: Saturday October 19th at 11:00am

The Optimist Club of Riverside is proud to present our first annual “Pumpkin Party”! All kids 10 and under are welcome to come out and decorate their very own pumpkin, among other activities! This event will be held at Riverside United Church.

Event: Western Secondary School’s Pumpkinfest

Date/Time: October 26th & 27th at 10:00am – 4:00pm

Western Secondary School’s Pumpkinfest features over 100 crafters, free parking, fun for the whole family! For more information, please visit www.westernsecondarypumpkinfest.com