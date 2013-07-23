Thomas’ Utopia Brand tomato products of Maidstone Ontario is one of the few local farms in the Essex County area to be certified 100% organic Canada Organic and the USDA. The company, which was founded in 1933 by Will and Grace Thomas recently re-branded and are currently in the process of changing their labels as well.

When a product is organic, it means it was produced without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, and without using irradiation or genetically modified seed sources. This is something owner and president Bill Thomas has always believed is the right way of farming.

“We must all understand that there are consequences to the demands we place on our natural world. We must consider these consequences in our production practices and be committed to the preservation of natural systems.” said Mr. Thomas.

The re-branding of Thomas’ Utopia has been a few months in the making. The demand for a label and a brand that reflected the organic nature of the type farming and products Thomas’ produces was the main driving factor behind the new look.

“We took a look at what was out there, then we look at what we had and we realized we needed a refresh.” said Mr. Thomas. “We combined our years of proven strategy with the creativity of a local marketing agency and came up with a look that really speaks to the message we’re trying to convey.”

The new website for the Thomas’ Utopia Products (http://www.thomasutopiabrand.com), was released earlier this month. The new labels, which are currently in production are scheduled for a fall release.

Buy Local! Be sure to look for the Utopia tomato products at your local grocer or use the website’s store locator to find the Utopia products near you!