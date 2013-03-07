Lucas Works, a recognized leader in recruitment and one of Canada’s fastest growing businesses is opening its 4th location in Woodstock to further serve the needs of their clients in Southwest Ontario The firm has grown its footprint and its reputation by being fully engaged in the communities they live and work in. In addition to providing excellence in staffing and recruitment, they are community minded, connected and confident.

Lucas Works is a full service staffing firm which means they assist our customers with hiring the “Best Candidate” at all levels including: Professional & Managerial, Administrative and Temporary & Contract Hourly Hiring.

Woodstock has a history of being a community that offers good business opportunities which attracts great talent and this was exactly the case for our Woodstock Manager, Melanie Burns. Melanie is a long time resident of Oxford County and is excited to set up operations for the Woodstock branch of LucasWorks!. She has worked over five years in the staffing industry in various capacities including Recruiter, Administrator and now as Branch Manager. With an education specializing in Human Resources and several years of Management experience, Melanie looks forward to being a valuable partner and resource to the many businesses and business owners in the region.

“Opening the LucasWorks! Woodstock office is a great way to reconnect with past clients, build new relationships and become a more active community partner,” says Melanie.

“LucasWorks! has found that small to mid size markets are the very best foundation for supporting our signature personalized approach to building business relationships. It is all about knowing the people and customers we serve and being able to make an impact on their organizations by hiring the right work force for each of their unique business environments” says Maureen Lucas, President of LucasWorks! We are very excited to be in Woodstock and look forward to embracing the community as a whole.

The Lucas Works Woodstock is on 302-476 Peel Street, Woodstock, Ontario N4S 1K1. They also recently re-located their Windsor office, that can be found on 2892 Kew Drive, Windsor, Ontario N8T 3C6.